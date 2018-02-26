Food stamps trafficking draws attention of Indiana lawmakers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- The Feds call it trafficking. You may know it as buying and selling modern-day food stamps.

State lawmakers say it is happening right here in Indiana, and they want it to stop.

Deandre Young said he’s heard of people buying and selling SNAP benefits…or modern-day food stamps.

“Sometimes it’s hard to pay rent. So, some people might sell their stamps to pay their bills. It’s hard out here in these streets,” He explained.

According to USDA data, two Indiana stores were permanently disqualified from the SNAP program in 2017. In both cases, Federal documents STATE store personnel were caught exchanging SNAP benefits for cash.

State Representative Heath VanNatter, a Republican from Kokomo explained “It happens, for sure. But, we don’t know how much. That’s why we need to do the study here in Indiana.”

Which is where State Rep. Heath VanNatter’s bill comes in. Unanimously approved in a Senate Committee this morning, the bill calls for a summer study of SNAP benefit eligibility requirements and fraud. VanNatter said he’s heard stories of fraud.

State Rep. Heath VanNatter explained “People at grocery stores, people in front of them using their food stamps to buy stuff then using their cash to buy alcohol and cigarettes.”

The goal, he said is to help people who truly need it, and weed out the fakers especially since your tax dollars are involved.

VanNatter explained “I know that a lot of times, it’s such small amounts, that prosecutors don’t have time to mess with it.”

Right now, if you’re an adult without children, and you’re able, you have to work to get Indiana SNAP benefits. The bill would also look into requiring those ordered to pay child support, to pay for at least part of it before getting SNAP benefits.

Danielle Coulter, with Dant Advocacy Group, who testified about the bill Monday morning, said

“We’re not saying they have to pay all the money every month, or else you don’t get to eat. We’re simply saying make the effort to try. If you can only pay $1 a month, at least you’re showing a sign of good faith.”

Others Downtown tell me they feel like the bill is a sign of something pointing in the right direction

Travis Cunningham explained “I think that’s a good thing. Anything to prevent fraud with food stamps. It’s taxpayer money.”

So that bill continues through the Senate.

It already unanimously passed the House late last month.

To read the complete bill, click here https://iga.in.gov/legislative/2018/bills/house/1285

To read the vote sheet, click here https://iga.in.gov/legislative/2018/bills/house/1285#document-8dc0bfc6

To learn more about SNAP benefits from the State of Indiana, click here http://www.in.gov/fssa/dfr/2691.htm

To learn more about SNAP from the US Department of Agriculture, click here https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/supplemental-nutrition-assistance-program-snap