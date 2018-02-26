Drunken driving effort targets March Madness, St. Pat’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Police say law-enforcement agencies across Indiana will increase patrols looking for dangerous and impaired driving during the NCAA basketball tournament and St. Patrick’s Day.

Police will be conducting random patrols, saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints.

Police say the weekend beginning St. Patrick’s Day last year had the highest number of crashes involving impaired drivers. This year, March 17 falls on a Saturday.

State Police Superintendent Doug Carter says Hoosiers like to celebrate March Madness and basketball, but if they drink their plans should include a designated driver, a ride-sharing program or a taxi to get home safely. He says state troopers will be out looking for drivers who fail to heed that advice.