FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Concordia Lutheran High School is pleased to announce that Matt Ruppert, a senior on the Concordia Lutheran High School cross country and track teams was signed a letter of intent to continue his cross country and track career at Indiana Wesleyan University.

Ruppert held a formal signing ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, February 26th in the Worship Conference Center.