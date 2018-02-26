Black History Bowl is Positively Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – During Black History month many activities are held to pay tribute to the accomplishments of African Americans. A local competition called the Black History Bowl, awards kids who are learning about those accomplishments. Every February, youngsters from the city’s youth centers compete in the trivia competition. It’s sponsored by the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department.

Jennings Recreation Center director Michael Ayers created the competition for his center and then it grew to include the city’s other centers.”We’ve been doing this for 18 years,” said Ayers. “We practice and practice and practice. We start at the beginning of the year and work all the way up to this day.”

This year’s game was held February 21st. It pitted six five-member teams against each other. The teams came from Weisser Park Youth Center, McMillen Park, Memorial Park, The Euell A. Wilson Center, The Cooper Center and the Jennings Center. During the game team members had 15-seconds to come up with a correct answer so their team captain could respond. The team that accumulated the most points at the end of the game came out the winner.

Weisser Park team captain Darius Colen has been trying to help his team win first place bragging rights and a plaque to display at their center for three years. “Last year my team was full of teenagers and this year it’s full of younger children,” said Colen. “So you get to learn how to communicate with different ages and different groups.”

Nyasia Diaz is a member of last year’s winning team from McMillen Park Youth Center. She said her team is ready to defend its crown. “We’ve been studying all the time,” said Diaz. “Our coach pushes us to be the best. ”

For first time players like Zoey Heinzleman, the game can be a little intimidating. “I’m nervous,” said Heinzleman. “The easy parts are fun but the harder parts I don’t like as much.”

Organizers say even though kids get nervous they have a lot of fun. But the Black History Bowl is more than just fun and games. “The positive is that it keeps our kids off the streets,” said Ayers. “It gives them a safe environment and a safe haven environment and they learn how to use their minds and not get in trouble.”

Defending champs McMillen Park won this year’s contest. The Euell A. Wilson Community Center took second place followed by Weisser Park, Memorial Park and the Jennings and Cooper Community Centers. For more information about the competition contact the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department at (260) 427-6028.