Another Fort Wayne singer auditions for ‘The Voice’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Another Fort Wayne product has auditioned for NBC’s singing competition “The Voice.”

Christiana Hicks, who attended Snider High School and Huntington University, will be featured in the blind audition stage of “The Voice,” set to premiere Monday night at 8 on NBC. Judges Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Alicia Keys will decide her fate in the pre-tape show.

Huntington University, where Hicks graduated from last year, confirmed her audition on the show in a Facebook post. The university will hold a viewing party at the Huntington Union Building.

HEYY!! FEBRUARY 26TH HAS FINALLY COME!!! The @NBCTheVoice premieres TONIGHT!!! TUNE IN AT 8/7c to see if my audition will air! I will be live tweeting and also going live on Instagram @christianadofficial so you can see my authentic reactions to the auditions!! #teamchristiana💜 — Christiana Danielle (@ChristianaD) February 26, 2018

Hicks will hope to follow in the footsteps of Fort Wayne’s Addison Agen, who finished as runner-up on “The Voice” last season. Addison, a Concordia Lutheran High School student, is now working on her own album and has sold out two shows at the Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne, with more shows scheduled throughout the year.