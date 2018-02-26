2/26 A.P. Men’s College Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 25, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking:
1. Virginia (48) 26-2 1608 1
2. Michigan St. (17) 28-3 1571 2
3. Xavier 25-4 1422 4
4. Villanova 25-4 1416 3
5. Duke 24-5 1362 5
6. Kansas 23-6 1272 8
7. Gonzaga 27-4 1231 6
8. Purdue 26-5 1178 9
9. North Carolina 22-7 1140 10
10. Cincinnati 25-4 1013 11
11. Wichita St. 23-5 945 13
12. Texas Tech 22-7 887 6
13. Ohio St. 24-7 791 16
14. Auburn 24-5 781 12
15. Michigan 24-7 753 17
16. Tennessee 21-7 564 19
17. Rhode Island 23-4 558 18
18. Clemson 21-7 499 15
19. Arizona 22-7 450 14
20. West Virginia 21-8 429 21
21. Nevada 25-5 386 20
22. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 27-4 318 22
23. Kentucky 20-9 174 —
24. Middle Tennessee 23-5 144 24
25. Houston 22-6 45 23
Others receiving votes: TCU 41, Butler 34, St. Bonaventure 29, NC State 28, Creighton 26, Loyola of Chicago 8, Southern Cal 7, Florida St. 4, Arkansas 3, Seton Hall 3, Virginia Tech 2, Boise St. 1, Oklahoma 1, Florida 1.
