FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Indiana Michigan Power says customers in Marion, Fort Wayne, and Muncie experienced power outages Sunday due to strong winds overnight.

Winds between 45 and 50 mph pushed through Indiana Michigan Power’s service territory late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Over 10,000 customers who lost power have now had it restored.

Fewer than 100 I&M customers remain without power. All customers are expected to have their power restored before midnight.