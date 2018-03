WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm announced that wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard has added the title of co-offensive coordinator. He and quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator Brian Brohm will share the responsibilities for the upcoming season.

Shephard is an alumni of Northrop and he got his start in the coaching ranks as an assistant coach for the Bruins.

As a player, Shephard played for DePauw and was a two-time All-American.