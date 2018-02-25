New brewery off to strong start

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hop River Brewing Company offers guests a unique selection of pints, and a look behind the scenes at their brewing system.

Ben Jackson and Paris McFarthing joined First News Sunday to talk more about how things have been going since their opening. The two said the business is off to a good start.

They described their brewery experience as immersive. Guests can see the brewing system through windows in the expansive beerhall or take a tour of it themselves.

HR will distinguish itself in the Summit City brew scene through their communal environment. “We have no TV’s,” they explained. “We have lots of board games. Our tables are long.”

Looking ahead, beers will be sold at local restaurants and bars, as well as at stores in bottles and cans in the coming months. You can also expect to see an outdoor beer garden.

