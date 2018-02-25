Indianapolis pothole woes prompts request for more money

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The potholes in Indianapolis are so bad that Mayor Joe Hogsett is asking the City-County Council to approve an extra $14 million to begin fixing them.

Hogsett said Friday he wants to use $13 million from the city’s rainy day fund and $1 million in existing public works funds for patching the city’s cratered thoroughfares.

That’s in addition to $88 million in city funds already earmarked for roads this year.

Council President Vop Osili said he supports the plan. Council Republican minority leader Michael McQuillen says the pothole problem needs to be addressed as soon as possible.

The city has received more than 12,000 service requests for pothole repairs since the start of the year. It has scheduled another pothole blitz with longer lasting hot asphalt beginning Monday.