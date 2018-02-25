Hoover aiming for second trip to Junior Olympics

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Alex Hoover always aims for the proper punctuation.

“The center of the target is the size of a period,” he said. “It’s a small target. The center is very small and it’s tough.”

The St Francis freshman won both disciplines of precision air rifle and smallbore to qualify him for the Junior Olympics hosted in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He hopes to go in March.

“I was coaching myself in my head. It’s a lot of physical work to shoot well but a majority of it is mental. If you mental game is not there then you’re not going to shoot to the best of your abilities.”

But like the sight on his gun, Hoover now needs some assistance. He has enlisted other by making GoFundMe.com/AlexHooverJo to get him to Colorado.

“It’s hard to get that type of money to go out there but it’s one of my dreams to be competing,” Hoover said.