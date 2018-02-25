High water forces sewer shutdown in Wolcottville

WOLCOTTVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials in the Town of Wolcottville have shut down sewer service to several properties due to high water.

Officials shutdown service Saturday and expanded the shutdown Sunday.

The areas affected are mostly around Westler Lake and Witmer Lake.

The follow areas do not currently have sewer service:

1370 East 720 South to 1450 East 720 South

7510 South 215 East to 7590 South 215 East

700 South starting at 720 South to 095 East to 680 South

All of 160 East and 165 East

Officials said the sewer will remain off until water levels recede.

Affected property owners have been contacted by phone and will be called back when sewer service is restored. Residents affected by the temporary suspension of service are warned not to use anything involving the sewer or risk a back up into their home.

Town officials apologized for the inconvenience but said the suspension was necessary.

Town officials are also asking residents to make sure their contact information is updated through the town’s website.