Fort Wayne faces NDSU in Summit League Tournament opener

ELMHURST, Ill. – South Dakota State enters The Summit League Tournament as the No. 1 seed as eight teams begin play in Sioux Falls, S.D., on Saturday, March 3. The league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament will be determined in the championship game Tuesday, March 6.

The Jackrabbits (25-6, 13-1 Summit League) are riding an eight-game win streak and will meet No. 8 seed Western Illinois (12-15, 3-11) Saturday, March 3 at 6 p.m. CT (Midco Sports Network / ESPN3).

No. 2 seed South Dakota (24-7, 11-3) opens play in Saturday’s nitecap against last year’s tournament runner-up, No. 7 Omaha (9-21, 4-10), at 8:30 p.m. CT (MidcoSN / ESPN3).

Sunday’s quarterfinals session begins with No. 4 seed Fort Wayne (18-13, 7-7) against No. 5 North Dakota State (14-16, 5-9) at 6 p.m. CT (MidcoSN / ESPN3). No. 3 seed Denver (14-14, 8-6) faces No. 6 Oral Roberts (11-20, 5-9) at 8:30 p.m. (MidcoSN / ESPN3) to close out the quarterfinal round.

Monday’s semifinals begin with the winner of No. 1 vs 8 game against the winner of the No. 4 vs. 5 game at 6 p.m. followed by the winners of the 2 vs. 7 and 3 vs. 6 games at 8:30 p.m. Both semifinals air on MidcoSN with an ESPN3 simulcast.

Tuesday’s championship game is set for 8 p.m. and will be televised live on ESPN2 and available on WatchESPN.com.

All men’s and women’s games at The Summit League Basketball Championships can be viewed live across multiple platforms ranging from cable television to handheld devices. The coverage by Midco Sports Network and ESPN platforms marks the ninth consecutive season that both the men’s and women’s tournaments are available in their entirety. MidcoSN’s involved dates back to 2010 while the men’s title game has appeared on ESPN or ESPN2 each of the last 24 years.

Ticket information for the 2018 Summit League Basketball Tournament can be found at www.thesummitleague.org/tickets. Tickets may be purchased at all TicketMaster locations, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Box Office.

For complete information on this year’s tournament, visit The Summit League’s championships website at www.thesummitleague.org/march2thesummit.