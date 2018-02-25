‘College Goal Sunday’ provides free FAFSA help, guidance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Financial aid professionals around the state will help thousands of Indiana students apply for financial aid Sunday.

It’s part of an annual event called College Goal Sunday. Ivy Tech Community College hosts the event each year to help college-bound students fill out their Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA.

Students who plan to go to college have to file their FAFSA to be considered for federal and state grants, scholarships, and student loans.

Eighteen campuses will host an event on Sunday February 25, including Fort Wayne’s Coliseum Campus, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd. The Fort Wayne event runs from 2-4 p.m.

Volunteers will walk through the application process with students and their families, while answering any questions along the way.

Students who attend College Goal Sunday and complete an evaluation form will also be entered to win one of five $1,000 scholarships.

Anyone planning to attend must bring the following documents to help move the process along:

Federal student aid (FDA) identification number (apply at FSAID.ED.GOV)

Social security number

Driver’s license number

If you are not a U.S. citizen, alien registration number or permanent residence card

2016 W-2 forms or other records of money earned or received

Untaxed income, including workers compensation, child support, housing, food and other living allowances, veterans benefits, etc.

2016 federal income tax return (IRS tax form 1040, 1040A or 1040EZ)

Bank statements

Business and investment information, business and farm records, stocks, bonds and other investment records if applicable

So far, the College Goal Sunday program has helped more than 90,000 Indiana students and families complete the FAFSA properly and on time.

The deadline to file the FAFSA is April 15, 2018, but students are encouraged to file early for more opportunities to be selected for financial aid.