8 USF wins return to CLT championship game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Not knowing whether it would be their last game at Hutzell Athletic Center or not, Bryce Lienhoop, Evan Henry, Stephen Turner and Derek Hinen made sure it was a winner in an 87-73 Crossroads League Tournament semifinal conquest of No. 6-seed Mt. Vernon Nazarene University.

The NAIA No. 8, CLT No. 2-seed Cougars didn’t leave any room for last second drama with Lienhoop and Hinen leading USF’s 25th win of the season outscoring the upstart Cougars from Ohio by five in the first half and by nine in the second half. MVNU had earned a trip to

USF never trailed taking a 3-0 lead on Chandler White’s 3-pointer and after one tie at seven MVNU never got any closer than two the rest of the first half. Hinen buried a 3-pointer with 15:41 to play in the second half for an 11-point lead, 48-37, and USF led the rest of the game by double digits.

USF returns to Indiana Wesleyan University, a team MVNU defeated twice this season, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. to play the top-seeded Wildcats for the 2018 CLT Championship. USF is looking for its first win this season over the Wildcats.

“I was really proud of our defensive effort,” USF Head Coach Chad LaCross told USF Director of Broadcasting Jeff Mahoney. “Evan did a great job (on Jevon Knox) and we couldn’t take him off the floor in the first half. He made (Knox) uncomfortable the entire game. He’s a heck of a player and coming off a 39 point game. For awhile there in the first half, we both struggled to score, but I felt we got it going in the second half.”

Knox had scored what may be a conference tournament single-game high 39 points at Bethel on Wednesday. He had 12 on Saturday.

“We’ll celebrate this win for a few hours and then start getting ready for the championship game,” LaCross said.

Lienhoop led USF scoring with 17 points, 11 in the first half.

“Oh man, it’s crazy,” Lienhoop said thinking about his final game at Hutzell Athletic Center. “I’ve had a blast here for four years. We’ve had some great teams come through here.”

Connor Lautzenheiser gave USF the lead for good slashing into the paint and dropping in a short jumper for a 9-7 USF advantage with 15:23 to play. Lienhoop hit two free throws at 14:50 for an 11-7 USF lead. MVNU cut its deficit to two twice before Austin Compton stole the ball and was fouled trying to score a fastbreak bucket. He hit both charity tosses for a 15-9 lead at 12:28. MVNU drew within two at 26-24 on a Brett Vipperman bucket at 6:15 and again at 30-28 on another Vipperman score, but a Hunter Hollowell 3-pointer at 2:04 and a Hollowell putback in the paint at 1:14 forged a 35-30 USF halftime lead.

Hinen started USF’s second-half scoring with a three-point play at 18:48 for a 38-30 lead. Hinen started a 17-7 USF surge capped by a Compton basket at 13:02 for a 52-37 USF lead. Another Hinen 3-point play with 3:29 to play gave USF its widest margin of the game, 18 at 76-58.

USF shot better in the second half hitting 57 percent on 12-for-21 shooting. MVNU shot better as well, .481 on 13-for-27 shooting. MVNU hit two more 3s than USF in the second half, but USF outscored MVNU 25-12 from the free throw line. USF connected on 25-of-31 free throws — 81 percent — and finished 33-for-40 from the line for the game.