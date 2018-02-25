40 points from Jones leads Mad Ants for fourth-straight win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants defeated the Iowa Wolves, 103-89, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Sunday night in front of a sellout crowd of 4,898. DeQuan Jones led the Mad Ants with a career-high 40 points on 14-of-22 shooting. It was the second time this season a Mad Ant player reached the 40-point plateau in a game.

Jones scored the first 11 points of the game for Fort Wayne (24-15). The 2018 NBA G League Dunk champion is now averaging 31.8 points per contest over the last five games.

Tra-Deon Hollins did not score tonight, but still contributed 14 assists and 10 steals for his first career double-double performance.

The first quarter went back and forth, which resulted in five lead changes and Iowa (18-20) holding a one-point lead after 12 minutes. Jones knocked down three of his seven three-point attempts in the opening quarter. He pitched in half of the Mad Ants scoring with 15 points as well.

The Wolves began to chip away at the lead, as every Iowa player recorded at least one made field goal by the end of the opening 24 minutes. On assignment from the Indiana Pacers, Ike Anigbogu set a new-career high by halftime with 15 points. Anigbogu finished with 19 and seven rebounds.

Jones would ultimately score nine points in each of the remaining two quarters, topped off by his seventh three point shot in the final minute of regulation.

The win places the Mad Ants nine games above .500 for the first time during the 2017-18 season.

Amile Jefferson led Iowa with a double-double of his own with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Five other players from Iowa finished in double figures, including 14 points each from Justin Patton and Melo Trimble.

Fort Wayne heads to Detroit on Wednesday for a matinee matchup with Grand Rapids, while Iowa will head out west to take on Salt Lake City on Thursday.