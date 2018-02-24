Rally Comes Up Short On Senior Night, 97-90

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne whittled a 23-point second-half deficit to one point, but couldn’t catch South Dakota State on Saturday (Feb. 24) evening. The Mastodons fell to the regular season champion Jackrabbits 97-90.

It was Senior Night for the Mastodons, but it was junior John Konchar with the biggest game for the ‘Dons. He had a season-high 31 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Konchar recorded 20 points in the first half alone. He added six rebounds, six assists and three blocks. He moved into fifth all-time in assists in program history in the game with 364, passing Zach Plackemeier’s 362 from 2007-11

He was one of five ‘Dons in double-digits. Bryson Scott totaled 16 points, Jordon King had 11 points and Kason Harrell scored 11 points. Xzavier Taylor finished with 10 points and nine rebounds. Seniors Scott, King and Taylor were honored prior to the game.

South Dakota State went up by as many as 15 points in the first half before the ‘Dons cut it to seven at the break, 45-38. South Dakota State came out of the gates fast in the second half, scoring 19 of the first 23 points in the half. The run put the Jackrabbits up 69-46. Like a heavyweight fight, Fort Wayne punched back with a 30-10 run. The ‘Dons were 8-of-9 from the floor and 9-of-9 from the free throw line in the stretch. The push made it a 79-76 SDSU lead. It was punctuated by a Taylor dunk.

A pair of Konchar free throws made it an 82-81 game with 4:41 remaining. But reigning Summit League Player of the Year Mike Daum connected on a 3-pointer on the other end to spin the momentum back towards the Jackrabbits.

The Homecoming and Senior Night crowd was a sellout of 1,824.

SDSU made 16-of-33 3-point attempts. Fort Wayne finished 13-of-33 beyond the arc. The teams combined for only nine turnovers. Fort Wayne had five and SDSU had four.

The ‘Dons finish the regular season with the No. 4 seed in the Summit League Tournament. Fort Wayne will play No. 5 North Dakota State on Sunday (March 4). Tip is set for 7 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN3.

South Dakota State finishes the regular season 25-6 (13-1 Summit League). The ‘Dons wrap the regular season 18-13 (7-7 Summit League).