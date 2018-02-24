Man arrested after high-school-age co-worker fatally stabbed

RENSSELAER, Ind. (AP) — A man has been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a high school-age co-worker at northwestern Indiana restaurant.

Rensselaer Police Department said Friday that 39-year-old Raymond Dhliwayo of Crown Point was arrested in connection with the slaying of Jared Valentine. Both were working at the time of the incident Thursday evening at an Arby’s restaurant in Rensselaer.

Valentine’s age wasn’t released, but Rensselaer Central High School posted on its Facebook page that he was a student there.

Dhliwayo is being held in the Jasper County Jail on a preliminary charge of murder. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney.

Police say the motive for the stabbing is not clear.

Rennselaer is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Gary.