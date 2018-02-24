Home and Garden show to returns for 45th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Home and Garden Show returns next week for the 45th year. This year, there will be over 650 exhibitors- including some HGTV personalities and a pair of grilling experts.

Karen Tejera and Becky Williamson joined First News Saturday for a preview.

You can see Twiggy the water skiing squirrel, Mad dog and Merrill and MBN properties guys. Features include beautiful gardens, knowledgeable experts, and fun for the whole family.

Over 20 Master Gardeners from the tri-state area will converge for four days of educational seminars and discussions.

Every hour during the event’s run, staff will circulate throughout exhibit areas and hand out “Showbucks” at random to lucky guests. Each “Showbucks” certificate is good for $100, and can be spent just like cash with exhibitors at the show.

The Family Fun Area returns to delight the young and young-at-heart with numerous hands-on activities, displays and more. Themed after Little House on the Prairie, kids (and adults) can touch exotic animals, watch martial arts and dance demonstrations, learn how to make a balloon creation, meet adoptable animals, and much more.

The Fort Wayne Home and Garden Show takes place March 1-4 at the Memorial Coliseum.