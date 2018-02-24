Fort Wayne Women’s Expo offers pampering, fun for 11th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shopping, wine, spas, and more. It’s all coming back for the 11th annual Fort Wayne Women’s Expo.

The event invites women to discover their style, rejuvenate their bodies and minds, and explore new ideas. Dozens of vendors are at the Coliseum’s Expo Center to help do just that.

Women will be able to get free samples and tastings, while also shopping for new fashion, beauty, and home products.

Another big feature of the event is the chance to meet The Voice runner-up Addison Agen. Agen will be there from 1-3 p.m. to meet fans, sign autographs, and take pictures.

The expo isn’t just about fun though. It also aims to make an impact.

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer partnered with event organizers to help raise money for the foundation. They will feature a raffle with all proceeds going toward services for women fighting cancer and cancer research. Raffle items include Vera Bradley tote bags and various other donated items from exhibitors.

The Fort Wayne Women’s Expo runs from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. at the Coliseum. Tickets cost $7 each. Kids 10 and under are free.