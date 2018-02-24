Fort Wayen WBB falls on Senior Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne women’s basketball team celebrated KeShyra McCarver on Senior Day as a part of Homecoming week, but the Mastodons were unable to pick up the victory as they fell to South Dakota State 77-55.

Jaelencia Williams led the ‘Dons with 14 points and six rebounds. Kierstyn Repp came off the bench to score 13 points and Peyton Fallis added 10.

After a layup by the Jackrabbits to begin the game, the Mastodons drained a 3-pointer from Repp, giving the ‘Dons their only lead of the game. SDSU answered with an 8-0 run before capping off the period with a 6-0 advantage. Fort Wayne closed to deficit to 10 points on a layup from Williams at the 8:19 mark of the second, but that would be as close as the Mastodons would get down the stretch.

The ‘Dons finished the afternoon shooting 20-of-54 (37%) from the floor, 7-of-19 (36.8%) on 3-point attempts and 8-of-9 (88.9%) at the free throw line.

Fort Wayne heads into the Summit League Championship as the No. 8 seed where the Mastodons will take on top seeded South Dakota Saturday, March 3 at 1 p.m. ET at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.