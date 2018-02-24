Firefighters rescue 2 cats from Fort Wayne house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department responded to a house fire at 2916 Northside Dr. at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

When fire officials arrived, fire and smoke could be seen coming from the one story house. The crews were able to get the fire under control in 17 minutes. The fire was coming from the living room area.

Two adults and one child had already safely evacuated. Firefighters found two pet cats inside the house and were able to rescue them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.