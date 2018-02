FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – As temperatures climb, wedding bells begin to ring for many brides and grooms to-be. And part of that process includes finding the perfect dress.

Sara Fiedelholtz, the editor of Fort Wayne Magazine, joined First News to talk about bridal styles and trends.

All bridal gowns and accessories in the segment were from The Bride to Be and hair and makeup is from The Red Stiletto.

Find all things bride at the 2018 Bridal Extravaganza Sunday, February 25.