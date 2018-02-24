Cook likely suffers torn ACL, Warriors advance to WHAC Tournament Final

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 9-ranked Indiana Tech women’s basketball team achieved another milestone in their historic season Saturday afternoon as they reached the final of the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference (WHAC) Tournament for the first time ever with a 96-58 win over Concordia, 96-58, at the Schaefer Center. The win, the Warriors 29 th of the year, is the most by any team in program history.

Keanna Gary notched her 21 st double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 14 rebounds while DeAnn Kauffman scored 19 points off the bench. Kendall Knapke poured in 18 points while Haley Cook added 12. Rachel Bell went eight’s wild with eight points, eight rebounds and eight assists to go along with three steals.

Cook went down awkwardly on a layup and had to leave the game. They believe she suffered a torn ACL and will likely miss the conference title game.

Tech jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the first three and a half minutes and never looked back as they lead from start to finish, with the Cardinals tying the game up at 2-2 on their first possession but were never able to get any closer to the lead. The Warriors extended their lead up to eight points with 3:25 to play in the first and took a 22-16 lead into the first quarter break.

A 14-2 run from the Orange and Black would open up the second quarter as the hosts grew their advantage to 36-18 at the 5:10 mark, with Kauffman hitting back-to-back three-pointers during the stretch. Concordia was unable to cut the deficit back down to single digits and the Warriors headed into the locker room leading 48-31.

The hosts pushed their lead to 21 points three and a half minutes into the second half following a 6-0 spurt, never letting the lead drop below 19 for the rest of the third quarter and taking a 72-46 lead into the final 10 minutes of regulation.

The top seed in the WHAC Tournament continued their dominance over the fifth-seeded Cardinals, who snapped Tech’s 18-game winning streak last Saturday, into the fourth quarter with a 24-12 period and held as much as 41 point lead in the final quarter of regulation.

Tech (29-3) returns to action Tuesday as they host sixth-seeded Cornerstone, who defeated second-seeded Lawrence Tech Saturday evening, 72-62, in the WHAC Tournament Championship game. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. from the Schaefer Center.