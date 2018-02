FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Albion is now title-town.

Central Noble earns their first ever state title in girls basketball as they beat Winchester in the Class 2A State Championship down at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, 46-42.

The Cougars trailed 25-19 at the half as Sydney Freeman and Meleah Leatherman scored just 7 points. They came out much more aggressive in the second half and combined to total 25 points for the game.

Albion is title town. 🙌🏆@sydneyfreeman24 , @Meleah_Joy00 lead @CNJrSrHigh to their first ever girls basketball state title over Winchester, 46-42 pic.twitter.com/KrT0BCv0Lu — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) February 24, 2018