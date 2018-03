FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The streak is over.

Carroll took the team sectional title over Bishop Dwenger. The Saints had won the last 10 sectional championships. Bishop Dwenger Sophia Wright-Turflinger took the individual all-around title with a 37.650.

Carroll:111.775 Bishop Dwenger: 110.650 Homestead: 107.875 Concordia Lutheran: 102.650 Northrop: 102.300 Huntington North:101.000