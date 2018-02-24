2/23 Highlight Zone: Regular Season Wrap Up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Like a what do I do with my hands moment, this final regular season week between conference and sectionals is always awkward.

The brackets are set and this is the final tune up before the tournament begins on Tuesday.

-Carroll continues to stay hot heading into the postseason. Thanks to their strong defense, the Chargers beat the Northern Lakes Conference champs Warsaw, 46-32. Carroll has now won 14 of their last 15 games. They were led by David Ejah who scored 14 points. In sectionals, Warsaw faces Goshen on Tuesday while Carroll takes on Northrop on Wednesday.

Homestead takes care of business against Norwell as they win, 74-43. In sectionals, Norwell has a bye until Friday while Homestead takes on Columbia City on Wednesday.

-Marion rests up and still beats a young Snider team, 73-58. In sectionals, Snider faces DeKalb on Tuesday while Marion takes on Bellmont on Tuesday.

-Columbia City moves past Concordia Lutheran in a close one, 51-48. In sectionals, Concordia Lutheran faces Leo on Tuesday while Homestead takes on on Wednesday.

-Huntington North cruises to the win over the SAC opponent Bishop Luers, 61-31. In sectionals, Bishop Luers and Huntington North both have byes until Friday.

-East Noble stays hot and finishes their year 20-2 as they beat Elkhart Memorial, 66-48. In sectionals, East Noble faces Bishop Dwenger on Wednesday while Elkhart Memorial takes on Plymouth on Wednesday.

-New Haven is too fast for Canterbury as the Bulldogs win, 73-55. In sectionals, Canterbury and New Haven both have byes until Friday.

-Leo started fast and finished strong against a tough Woodlan team, 75-69. In sectionals, Woodlan faces Angola on Tuesday while Leo takes on Concordia Lutheran on Tuesday.

-Fairfield ends on an upswing as they top Central Noble, 54-35. In sectionals, Central Noble has a bye until Friday while Fairfield faces NorthWood on Tuesday.

-Lakeland beats Angola, 47-40. In sectionals, Angola faces Woodlan on Tuesday while Lakeland takes on Wawasee on Tuesday.

-Churubusco is getting hot at the right time as they beat Eastside, 55-45. In sectionals, these two teams meet up again on Tuesday.

-West Noble beats Garrett, 66-50.

-Westview’s special regular season comes to a close with another win over Concord, 65-46. They finish the year 23-1 with their only loss coming in overtime. In sectionals, Concord faces Elkhart Central on Wednesday while Westview takes on Prairie Heights on Tuesday.

-Adams Central beats Lakewood Park, 52-46. In sectionals, Adams Central faces Bluffton on Tuesday while Lakewood Park takes on Fremont on Tuesday.

-Southwood and Carson Blair can put up the numbers as they top Bluffton on Friday night, 69-61. In sectionals, Southwood faces Clinton Central on Tuesday while Bluffton takes on Adams Central on Tuesday.

-Bellmont pulls out a close win over Jay County, 44-42. In sectionals, Jay County faces Wayne on Tuesday while Bellmont takes on Marion on Tuesday.

-Oak Hill can score in bunches as they beat Northfield, 72-33. In sectionals, Northfield has a bye until Friday while Oak Hill takes on Manchester on Tuesday.