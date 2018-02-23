Vehicle flips on downtown Fort Wayne street

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A vehicle flipped onto its side just off a downtown Fort Wayne street early afternoon Friday.

Police and medics were called around 2 p.m. to the downtown Fort Wayne intersection of Lafayette and East Wayne streets on a report of a crash there. Responders arrived to find a silver Ford Escape SUV on its side on the sidewalk and a pole down.

Police at the scene told NewsChannel 15 that the SUV was heading north on Lafayette when, for some reason, it went up over the curb and hit a couple of signs and a light pole. The vehicle ultimately ended up on its side.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt.

The far east lane of Lafayette near Wayne Street was closed while crews cleared the crash scene.