USF students slip n’ slide for 5th Cougar Chill fundraiser

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It may not have been as cold as in years past, but it was still chilly for the Cougar Chill Friday afternoon.

The event has happened at the University of St. Francis for the past 5 years. This year, the event featured a slip-and-slide instead of jumping into Mirror Lake due to ongoing construction. There was also a chili cook-off and sweets for the sliders to enjoy inside. It was all done in memory of firefighter Eric Balliet.

The event raised over $3800 dollars for Hoosier Burn Camp and the Great Lakes Burn Camp. Meteorologist Rob Lydick emceed the event.