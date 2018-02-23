The Latest: Ivanka Trump attends Big Air Olympic final

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) The Latest on the Pyeongchang Olympics (all times local):

11 a.m.

Ivanka Trump is watching snowboarders vying for medals at the men’s Big Air competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Trump, who will lead the U.S. delegation at the closing ceremony Sunday, chatted with South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-suk while watching from a box.

Also sitting next to her is International Olympic Committee member and 1998 gold medalist Angela Ruggiero.

Trump was smiling and appeared to be having fun. She’s wearing a Team USA hat and red snowsuit.

Music from Drake, Chance and South Korean artist Psy piped in over loudspeakers between competitors.

—

10:30 a.m.

Lindsey Vonn has said repeatedly that the Pyeongchang Olympics will be the last Winter Games of her career. But her U.S. teammate and heir apparent Mikaela Shiffrin isn’t so sure she really means it. Vonn is 33. Shiffrin is 22. Each has won three Olympic medals.

”Whenever I hear anybody say something about this,” Shiffrin says, laughing, at a press conference. ”It’s like, `most likely,’ `probably,’ `maybe,’ `we’ll see,’ `not sure.’ I’m like, `Knowing Lindsey, I don’t believe her.”’

They were the only two members of the country’s Alpine team to earn medals at the Pyeongchang Games.

Vonn won bronze in the downhill and Shiffrin won gold in the giant slalom and silver in the combined.

—

9:55 a.m.

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation says it isn’t commenting yet on an alleged anti-doping rule violation by Russian women’s bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva.

The federation says it will comment once the Court of Arbitration for Sport issues a ruling. The federation has been told by the court’s Anti-Doping Division that the International Olympic Committee has filed a case against Sergeeva.

”At this point the IBSF is not in the position to give further information but will do so once (CAS) has taken a decision on the matter,” the bobsled federation said.

Russian officials said Sergeeva tested positive for trimetazidine, ordinarily part of angina medication. It affects metabolism and is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Sergeeva finished 12th at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Russian team was barred from the Olympics in December for doping at the Sochi Games, but the IOC invited 168 athletes to compete under the Olympic flag.

—

9:45 a.m.

Ivanka Trump will get a taste of Olympic action on the final full day of events at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

The daughter of President Donald Trump is expected to make stops at the men’s Big Air final; the gold medal curling match, where the U.S. men have a chance to win their first-ever gold medal in the event; and speedskating.

Trump is leading the U.S. delegation at Sunday’s closing ceremony.

In action already underway Saturday, surprise super-G champion Ester Ledecka has the fastest time so far in women’s snowboard parallel slalom qualifying.

—

More AP Olympic coverage: https://wintergames.ap.org