Police respond to ‘disturbance’ at Jefferson Pointe theater

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Several police officers responded to the AMC Jefferson Point 18 movie theater at Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center Friday evening on a report of some sort of disturbance.

Police were called around 5:15 p.m. Friday to the theater. Dispatchers would only say a “disturbance” was reported at the theater, located at 4250 W. Jefferson Blvd.

One officer told NewsChannel 15 that a man at the theater was “acting funny.” It’s not clear what that meant, exactly, but a witness told NewsChannel 15 that there was someone naked inside one of the theaters.

Several people have told NewsChannel 15 that officers went into the theater with guns drawn.

It’s not clear if the man was arrested.