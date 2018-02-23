Manpower looking to hire hundreds for Vera Bradley Annual Outlet sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Vera Bradley will hold its 2018 Annual Outlet Sale on April 11-15 and it will need hundreds of temporary workers for the event.

Available positions include sorters, stockers, forklift operators, cashiers and sales floor associates. According to a news release from Vera Bradley, workers will be paid an hourly wage along with the opportunity to earn an assignment completion bonus and a special product discount.

Manpower is the employer for all temporary workers. Both part-time and full-time positions are available starting April 6, 2018, through April 16,

2018.

Interested persons can apply in person at Manpower, 101 W. Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., 46825 or online at www.mymanpowerjob.com.

Applications will not be accepted at Vera Bradley.

Typically, 650 temporary positions are filled during the Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale.