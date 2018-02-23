Free Friday | Fun weekend events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Would you like to make the most of your weekend without opening your wallet?
Every Friday, NewsChannel 15 will show you how, with a new segment called Free Friday. Airing on First News on Friday morning, Free Friday will detail all the free events in the area during the upcoming weekend. Check out these events happening in Fort Wayne February 24-25.
Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration
IPFW Walb Union
Hats Off to Reading
Sat. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
ARCH Lecture: African American Pioneers in Fort Wayne
900 Library Plaza, Meeting Room A
Sat. 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Phone: (260) 426-5117
International Film Director Series
3402 Fairfield Ave
Wunderkammer Company
Sun. 7 p.m.
Wild Strawberries
PG-13
Remembering Major Manufacturers: GE, Harvester, Zollner, GM
900 Library Plaza
Genealogy Discovery Center
Sun. 2-3:15 p.m.