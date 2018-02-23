Free Friday | Fun weekend events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Would you like to make the most of your weekend without opening your wallet?

Every Friday, NewsChannel 15 will show you how, with a new segment called Free Friday. Airing on First News on Friday morning, Free Friday will detail all the free events in the area during the upcoming weekend. Check out these events happening in Fort Wayne February 24-25.

Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration

IPFW Walb Union

Hats Off to Reading

Sat. 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

ARCH Lecture: African American Pioneers in Fort Wayne

900 Library Plaza, Meeting Room A

Sat. 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Phone: (260) 426-5117

International Film Director Series

3402 Fairfield Ave

Wunderkammer Company

Sun. 7 p.m.

Wild Strawberries

PG-13

Remembering Major Manufacturers: GE, Harvester, Zollner, GM

900 Library Plaza

Genealogy Discovery Center

Sun. 2-3:15 p.m.