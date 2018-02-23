First responders to ‘walk, crawl, run’ through hostile rescue training

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Carroll High School will host an interagency training exercise on Saturday that will focus on rescues in hostile situations.

The training will be held Saturday from 8-11 a.m. Numerous local law enforcement and emergency agencies will attend the training.

“We want to walk, crawl and run through the process,” said Mike Feely, chief of the Huntertown Fire Department. “This is a proactive measure that we are coming together to conduct with the support of Indiana Department of Homeland Security. It is my hope that within a year, we will have a county team that is comfortable working together more than ever before.”

The interagency training exercise will focus on the deployment of Rescue Task Force Teams, which consist of firefighters and police working in tandem to assist injured people in hostile environments. Each scenario will become progressively more complicated so that multiple agencies can determine how to best maximize their strengths in different situations, officials said.

The drill was organized by Feely and Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

“We are fortunate to have such dedicated public safety agencies continuing to refine their skills to better serve us all, and we gladly open our doors to assist in their ongoing efforts,” said Chris Himsel, superintendent, Northwest Allen County Schools. “I can state with confidence that NACS takes school safety seriously and does everything with the resources afforded to us to provide a safe learning environment that incorporates current safety practices and procedures.”

Northwest Allen County Schools partnered with Huntertown Fire Department, Allen County Sherriff’s Department and the Consolidated Communication Partnership to provide both learning and hands-on training for emergency responders.