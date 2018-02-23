Detroit Police, Crime Stoppers seeking Fort Wayne homicide suspect

Related Coverage Detroit teen wanted for slaying arrested in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department is working with the Detroit Police to identify a local man who is suspected of killing a man during an armed robbery.

The victim, 29-year-old Aaron Beasley, was killed on Wednesday Oct. 25, according to a spokesman from the Detroit Police department.

Two Indiana men have already been arrested in what police are calling a “drug deal gone bad.” They have been identified as Quantry Brown, 18, and Lamont Carpenter, 20.

According to police, the suspects went to a Detroit home to buy drugs from Beasley. During the exchange, one of the suspects pulled a handgun and shot Beasley in the chest.

The suspects drove off in an early 2000s gray Chevrolet Monte Carlo. Carpenter and Brown were arrested in Fort Wayne two months later.

NewsChannel 15 previously reported the arrest of the two men in December.

A surveillance photo has been released of one suspect. A cash reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to him.

A detective from Detroit is expected to be in Fort Wayne on Monday and will discuss the investigation.

If you have any information about the suspect in the surveillance photo you are asked to call crime stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Or you can submit a tip through the website http://www.1800SPEAKUP.org.