Area experts weigh in on handling school violence threats

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Six reports of threats made at area schools all in the course of one day left the community in a fever pitch Thursday. Local experts are saying that the solution to handling these threats is a multifaceted one that could take time, but meanwhile every single threat should be taken seriously.

Just eight days after a mass shooting at a Florida school broke the heart of the nation, school shooting threats are rampant.

Today, administrators at Fort Wayne Community Schools and Bishop Dwenger had to stop false rumors of a potential attacker. Woodlan, Angola, Van Wert and Crestview High Schools faced real threats.

Van Wert High school closed school for the day. The student who made the threat on social media was arrested on felony charges including “inducing panic involving a school.”

State board of education member and former superintendent Steve Yager said in these sensitive days since the Florida shooting, every threat must be taken seriously.

“I just don’t think you can brush anything off right now,” he said. “It’s been proven that you can’t look away or not take something seriously right now and unfortunately the world is full of copycats.”

IPFW’s police chief Tim Potts is calling for all schools to form strong relationships with law enforcement and other invested organizations.

“We develop these relationships before you need them and so we’ve already reached out our hand and made those relationships,” he explained. “So now it’s just a matter of ‘hey, this is the threat that we have. Help us try to investigate this.'”

The university’s program director for educational leadership Wylie Sirk is asking for vigilant training of school staff. He also wants to see more concentration on mental health treatment as a preventative measure.

“Try to reach people before they become so desperate that they want to end someone else’s life,” he said.

Yager said doesn’t know if the state school board has any authority over how to handle these gun threats, but he’s sure it’ll be a topic at their board meeting in two weeks.