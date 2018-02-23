Albion sends Central Noble girls hoops team to state

ALBION, Ind. (WANE) Of the 2,300 residents that call Albion home, you’d be hard pressed to find one not cheering for the Central Noble girls basketball team this weekend.

Storefronts and easements around Albion are highlighted by signs the read, “CN PROUD,” “GOOD LUCK COUGARS” and “LET’S GO COUGARS.” One store has a banner that graciously reads, “Thank you Central Noble for an excellent year!”

Why? Central Noble will play in their first-ever state title game on Saturday. The Cougars face Winchester in the Class 2A Championship at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Nearly the whole community came out Friday to send them off. Hundreds gathered at the high school for a Community Pep Session before lining the streets of Albion for a send-off parade.

Check out the sights and sounds from the event in the video above or in the photos below!

WANE-TV will have full coverage of the Cougars state finals game after the game on Saturday.

