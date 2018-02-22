Warsaw teen qualifies for Poetry Out Loud nationals

INDIANAPOLIS – Warsaw Community High School student Joshua Fisher has been named the 2018 Poetry Out Loud Indiana State champion. Fisher made it through the final rounds of a statewide competition Saturday.

According to the Indiana State Library and the Indiana Arts Commission, the sophomore beat 17 other competitors to win the title. Fisher recited three poems, including “I Remember, I Remember” by Thomas Hood.

Sophia Delgado of Herron High School in Indianapolis was the runner up. She won the Poetry Ourselves competition in which students submitted their own written or spoken word poems.

In April, Fisher will move on to compete for the national Poetry Out Loud title in Washington, D.C. Along with his win, Fisher earned a cash prize of $200, plus $500 for Warsaw Community High School. The school will use the money to purchase poetry books.

Poetry Out Loud is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.