SR 14 back open after vehicle and semi collide

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A vehicle and a semi collided in Whitley County and S.R. 14 was shut down to traffic.

Police and medics were called around 10 a.m. to the intersection of S.R. 14 and C.R. 600 E, just west of Fort Wayne, on a report of a crash there. NewsChannel 15 was told that a passenger vehicle and a semi crashed.

Police said injuries had been reported but the severity was not yet known. No other information was available.

S.R. 14 was shut down to through traffic for more than four hours. Dispatchers said the highway reopened just after 2 p.m.