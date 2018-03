DUNKIRK, Ind. (WANE) — Water is beginning to flood the northbound lane of State Road 1 in Jay County near 150 South. This according to the Jay County Sheriff’s Office. The location is about five miles north of Redkey Indiana and about five and a half miles south of Pennville. Authorities are urging drivers to be cautious. If you see standing water you should not drive through it. There are a number of flood alerts across the region. You can see an updated list here.

