Sen. Young pushes Fair Shot Agenda in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) U.S. Sen. Todd Young discussed his plan to improve the lives of Hoosiers in Fort Wayne on Thursday.

Young held a roundtable discussion at the Fort Wayne Urban League with community leaders to break down his Fair Shot Agenda, which focuses on improving opportunity, safety, health, and better government for Indiana residents. The roundtable was the third Young’s held around the state this week to discuss his agenda.

“This week, I’ve heard from community leaders in Indianapolis, Hammond, and Fort Wayne, and it’s clear that we all share the desire to help our fellow Hoosiers succeed,” said Young. “The feedback I’ve received will be very helpful in determining what steps can be taken to remove obstacles that stand in the way for many Hoosiers, whether its access to affordable housing, transportation, job training, child care or drug treatment programs. I look forward to continuing this ongoing conversation about how to create a fair shot for all Hoosiers.”

Young’s office released the following information about the senator’s Fair Shot Agenda, which focuses on four key areas:

Opportunity: How do we improve opportunities for upward mobility, a quality education, and a good-paying job? Senator Young has highlighted apprenticeship programs, career and technical training, innovative solutions for funding higher education, such as Income Share Agreements, and improved access to affordable housing as potential solutions.

Safety: How do we ensure the safety of Indiana communities and protect our national security interests? Senator Young highlighted his recently passed legislation, the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act, as one measure that can help.

Health: How do we create strong and healthy families? Senator Young emphasized improving healthcare access, combatting the opioid epidemic, and strengthening adoption and foster care programs as a few places to start. Senator Young also highlighted his recently passed bill to help modernize the outdated foster care placement process.

Better Government: How do we create smarter and more efficient government programs that better serve Hoosiers? Senator Young highlighted his recently passed legislation to expand social impact partnerships, which leverage evidence-based public-private funding partnerships to solve some of the nation’s most pressing social challenges.

Included in Thursday’s roundtable discussion were leaders like Andrew Hoffman, executive director of NeighborLink Fort Wayne, and Lutheran Social Services of Indiana President and CEO Angie Moellering. Both said Young’s plan would help to empower families in Fort Wayne and throughout Indiana.

“Even our most vulnerable neighborhoods in Fort Wayne are full of great people that are invested and want the best for their neighborhoods” said Hoffman. “When neighbors are equipped with opportunity, resources, a safe environment, and people that will advocate for them, their neighborhoods will begin to thrive and transform. Our community needs plans like the Fair Shot Agenda by Senator Young to allow us all to succeed in the goals we aspire for our lives. NeighborLink has a deep desire to see neighbors-helping-neighbors overcome their life’s circumstances to create healthy community, and we think this agenda has promise.”