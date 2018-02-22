Reggie Hearn remembers perseverance in journey from Snider to NBA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Reggie Hearn’s story is one of perseverance. And even that may very well be an understatement.

The Snider graduate had zero Division I offers coming out of high school. He walked-on at Northwestern and ultimately became a starter for the Wildcats. He’s worked in the NBA G-League before recently signing a two-way deal with the Detroit Pistons.

Just last week, Hearn scored his very first points in the league.

Sports director Glenn Marini caught up with Reggie Hearn during the All-Star break when he was back in town. Watch the full interview below.