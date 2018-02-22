PHOTOS: Vonn takes the bronze in her final downhill race

Lindsey Vonn took bronze in her final downhill race. Sofia Goggia of Italy took home the gold.
Vonn takes the bronze in her final downhill race
Vonn takes the bronze in her final downhill race x
Latest Galleries
-
freezing rain
-
The Landing “before”
-
The Landing “before”
-
Mix & Snow Timing Sunday, created 2/10
-
Mix & Snow Timing Sunday, created 2/10
-
Mix & Snow Timing Sunday, created 2/10
-
Overnight Snowfall Monday night-Early Tuesday 2-6
-
Saturday Night Snowfall
-
Wed/Thurs, Highs & Wind Chills
-
Wed/Thurs, Highs & Wind Chills