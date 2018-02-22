Photos: USA Women’s Hockey Team Wins Gold at South Korea 2018

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22: Players of Team USA celebrate winning the gold medal after penalty-shot shootout following the Women's Ice Hockey Gold Medal game final between USA and Canada on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images)

The USA women’s hockey team defeated Canada to win gold at South Korea 2018. Check out these photos of their victory celebration.

