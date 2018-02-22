Photos: U.S. women win cross-country skiing gold

Elizabeth Klynstra
Jessica Diggins of the United States (14-2) stretches across the finish line to win gold ahead of Stina Nilsson of Sweden (12-2) during the Cross Country Ladies' Team Sprint Free Final on day 12 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Cross-Country Centre on February 21, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall ended the U.S. women’s medal drought in cross-country skiing when they edged out Sweden and Norway for the gold in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

