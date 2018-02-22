Photos: U.S. women win cross-country skiing gold

Jessica Diggins and Kikkan Randall ended the U.S. women’s medal drought in cross-country skiing when they edged out Sweden and Norway for the gold in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
U.S. women win cross-country skiing gold
U.S. women win cross-country skiing gold x
Latest Galleries
-
freezing rain
-
The Landing “before”
-
The Landing “before”
-
Mix & Snow Timing Sunday, created 2/10
-
Mix & Snow Timing Sunday, created 2/10
-
Mix & Snow Timing Sunday, created 2/10
-
Overnight Snowfall Monday night-Early Tuesday 2-6
-
Saturday Night Snowfall
-
Wed/Thurs, Highs & Wind Chills
-
Wed/Thurs, Highs & Wind Chills