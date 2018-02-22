Online threats emerge at area schools, no weapons found

(WANE) – A few schools in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio are dealing with online threats, even forcing one to close.

Van Wert City Schools closed Thursday morning because of a threat made on social media, the superintendent said. Police investigated it and arrested someone on felony charges including “inducing panic involving a school”. You can find a full statement on the school’s website here: http://www.vwcs.net/

A concerned Woodlan High School parent told NewsChannel 15 there was a threat at the school. A picture from social media said “I’m shooting up Woodlan”.

The spokesperson for East Allen County Schools confirmed the post but said the student did not take a gun to school. Police are talking with the student.

There were rumors of another threat at Shawnee Middle School and Snider High School, but officials said it referenced a school in Lima, Ohio.

At Bishop Dwenger High School, an announcement made to clear the building after school Wednesday led to a chain of conversations which led to an investigation. No threat was found. You can read that school’s full statement here: http://www.bishopdwenger.com/From-the-Desk-of-the-Principal