Indiana governor pledges to sign Sunday alcohol sales bill

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb says he “won’t let too many Sundays pass” before signing a bill that would overturn a decades-old Indiana law banning carryout alcohol sales on that day.

Holcomb’s remarks Thursday came hours before a final state Senate vote to send the historic bill to his desk. Holcomb says he has a pen ready.

Lawmakers for decades have debated ending the Prohibition-era ban on retail Sunday alcohol sales. But those proposals all foundered amid squabbling by interest groups.

That abruptly changed this year with measures soaring through both chambers of the Legislature.

The House even made a change, making it effective immediately after it is signed.

The Senate on Thursday took one final vote, signing off on that change before sending it off to Holcomb.