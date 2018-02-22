Indiana GOP selects Hathaway as new RNC committeewoman

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana GOP has elected the founder of a consulting firm to be state’s next representative on the Republican National Committee.

Anne Hathaway, the founder of Hathaway Strategies, was selected on Wednesday as Indiana’s RNC national committeewoman.

Hathaway has long been involved in Indiana and national politics. She worked at the U.S. Treasury Department and was an assistant to former Vice President Dan Quayle, who is from Indiana.

She also served previously as chief of staff to the RNC.

Hathaway was recommended for the committeewoman position by Gov. Eric Holcomb.

She replaces Marsha Coats, the wife of former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats, who announced she was stepping down in September. Dan Coats is currently President Donald Trump’s director of national intelligence.