FWCS: No threat to Snider HS, staying ‘extra vigilant’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Police have found a vague social media post that some thought referenced a threat to Snider High School, in fact, did not.

In a screenshot shared on social media, a post from Ray Andres read, “I will not being (sic) telling people what my name is, but I will bring a gun to school Tomorrow, so be prepared to hear shoots (sic).” In his next post, the person wrote, “Yes SHS is the school I want.”

The post was shared numerous times and spread far and wide – including to Fort Wayne.

Several people reached out to NewsChannel 15 under the assumption that the post referred to Snider High School in Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Community Schools received similar questions, and the district responded in a Facebook post early Thursday.

The post said:

We are aware of social media posts regarding a threat against “SHS.” We have worked closely with police, and it has been determined this is referencing a school in Ohio, not in Fort Wayne. Nevertheless, we will be extra vigilant today with the assistance of local law enforcement to keep our schools safe. We appreciate all those who took the time to share the information they received.”

FWCS spokesperson Krista Stockman told NewsChannel 15 there are no threats to Snider or Shawnee Middle School. A gun also wasn’t found at Snider.

I interviewed the FWCS spokesperson about the threats spread around social media this morning. They are not about Snider High nor Shawnee Middle. A gun was not found at Snider. — Chris Darby (@CMDarby) February 22, 2018

Other law enforcement agencies were also forced to investigate the post in their communities.

One news report out of Lima, Ohio, said Shawnee Township Police had been inundated with calls from concerned parents wondering if the threat was aimed at Shawnee High School there. Similar reports came out of North Mississippi and as far away as California, all spread through social media.

News reports have said police believed the threat actually originated in Springfield, Ohio. In the end, the threat was determined to be not credible by police there, according to reports.