FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fire crews were called to the West Wind Apartments off Harris Road between Goshen and Coliseum just before 8:30 Thursday night.

It started in a building in the 2200 block of Point West Drive.

Firefighters told NewsChannel that a lower level apartment was heavily damaged.

Two people were able to get out on their own, while a third person had to be rescued by ladder from a third floor balcony. Multiple cats died in the fire.